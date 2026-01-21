Heckler Who Booed Howard Lutnick During Davos Event Revealed to Be Al Gore

The heckler who booed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and upended an event in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday has been unmasked, and he’s a familiar face in politics.

Lutnick was speaking at an invite-only VIP dinner event hosted by billionaire BlackRock boss Larry Fink when a heckler, now identified as climate change advocate and former Vice President Al Gore, started booing the former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO.

Gore’s reaction came after Lutnick attacked Europe in his remarks, prompting European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to reportedly walk out of the event.

The soiree was halted before dessert came out, Reuters reported.

In a statement to Mediaite on Wednesday, Gore confirmed he heckled Lutnick, but said he wasn’t the only one.

“I sat and listened to his remarks,” Gore said. “I didn’t interrupt him in any way. It’s no secret that I think this administration’s energy policy is insane. And at the end of his speech I reacted with how I felt, and so did several others.”

The situation unfolded a day before President Donald Trump’s speech to world leaders, which lasted a little over an hour, and covered everything from Greenland to windmills and his false “rigged election” claim.