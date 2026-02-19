“That is huge news!” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said at the outset of Fox & Friends Thursday.

The host was reacting to the breaking development that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly Prince Andrew — was arrested at his home over suspicions of misconduct in public office amid accusations he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein.

Nile Gardiner — a former advisor to Margaret Thatcher — proceeded to deliver his take that the arrest is merely the tip of the iceberg, and that the Epstein scandal’s ongoing fallout in the U.K. will be nothing short of seismic.

“This entire scale is pretty big enough to bring down the British government,” Gardiner said. “And there are growing calls for [Prime Minister] Keir Starmer to resign over his handling [of the Epstein case].”

Kilmeade noted the Feb. 8 resignation of Morgan McSweeney — Starmer’s chief of staff — over his role in the appointment of Epstein pal Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S. Gardiner told Kilmeade, though, that McSweeney’s resignation likely wouldn’t be enough to save Starmer.

“You’re seeing the Prime Minister’s top aides going one by one,” Gardiner said. “They’re all stepping down, resigning. It’s only a matter of time before I think Keir Starmer himself is forced to resign over this. And he’s clinging on by his fingernails, literally, as Prime Minister right now. And I expect you’re going to see the collapse, actually, of Keir Starmer’s of government over this entire scandal. It’s a huge can of worms.”

Gardiner added that Thursday’s arrest of Andrew is likely to be well received by the British public.

“Full credit to the King, actually having zero tolerance for the horrible appalling behavior of Andrew, who has been an absolute disgrace, actually,” Gardiner said. “It’s monstrous, these charges that are against him. And he is also hugely unpopular, of course, Andrew, with the British public. The British public will be fully supporting any kind of criminal action that’s taken against him.”

