Joe Scarborough GOES NUCLEAR on ‘Morally Bankrupt’ GOP After UK Arrests Royal: ‘No Consequences Here!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough erupted at “morally bankrupt” Republicans Thursday and accused the GOP of shielding allies named in the Jeffrey Epstein files, railing that there were “no consequences” for the convicted pedophile’s associates in the US while to the UK arrested one of its own royals.

The tirade came moments after news broke from London that King Charles’ brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former prince, had been arrested during a police raid at his Sandringham home as part of an Epstein files-linked probe into alleged misconduct in public office.

Reacting on Morning Joe to report, Scarborough turned his fire on congressional Republicans, particularly House Oversight Chair James Comer, for what he described as a glaring double standard in failing to hold party colleagues accountable.

“They’re protecting Republicans,” Scarborough said. “And so again, if you did something horrific or if you were extraordinarily close to Jeffrey Epstein, if you got caught lying time and time again about your relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, if you’re a Republican, this same party that talked about getting to the bottom of the Epstein files… Now, if you’re a Republican, you’re off the hook!”

Scarborough accused Comer’s committee of failing to follow through on its own rhetoric, pointing to billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner’s Wednesday deposition as proof. The Wexner deposition, conducted after the committee issued a subpoena following a motion by Democratic members, was attended by Republican committee staff but no GOP lawmakers.

The host raged: “In fact, Comer and his committee doesn’t even care about the man who started this hellscape. They don’t even show up for his deposition. That tells you how hypocritical and how morally bankrupt on this Epstein issue they are!”

He then drew a pointed comparison to the UK’s arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor: “All across the world. Gravity still holds. Moral gravity still holds in government. You know, [Vice President] JD Vance, always looking down the end of his little nose at Europe. Well, at least they have shame in Europe if somebody was hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein, there are consequences.”

“No consequences here!” he exclaimed.

He continued, warning Republicans that their posture was shortsighted and that they were “too stupid” to realize it: “This is your own base you’re screwing. This is your own base you’re ignoring. This is your own base that you’re saying, ‘hey, don’t trust anything we Republicans say’ – you’re doing that to yourself. And all the money and all the campaign stops by the president, all of that? That doesn’t help. That actually makes things worse for you, because you’re covering up for people who consorted with Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Good luck with that,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!