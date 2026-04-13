‘I Can’t Even Look At It!’ The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Disgusted By Now-Deleted Image of Trump as Jesus

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg was disgusted Monday when discussing President Donald Trump’s since-deleted A.I. post depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick.

Trump posted the image Sunday night during his ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV, and received major MAGA backlash for “blasphemy.” Late Monday morning, the image disappeared from his Truth Social feed.

“I can’t even look at it,” Goldberg said of the image displayed on The View’s studio screen. “I’m just so — there’s no answer to the question I’m supposed to ask, but what are your thoughts?”

“Twenty-fifth Amendment,” said co-host Sunny Hostin to audience cheers and applause, referring to the constitutional provision for kicking a president out of office if they can’t uphold the duties.

“I think our founding fathers did a lot of things right and the 25th Amendment is there for a reason,” Hostin continued, adding, “No one that holds that office — which is arguably the most powerful office in the world — does things like that if — does things like that. You know, the pope is — answers to the —”

“Can you take that down, please?” Goldberg interrupted to request that the producer remove the Trump image from the screen.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was back Monday from maternity leave said, “In the Christian faith, this is considering blasphemy, elevating yourself to the level of Christ.”

After a lively discussion, Goldberg continued, saying, “Listen, it is — this is not surprising. He is who he is.”

This is not a shock, shouldn’t be shocking to anybody. He has said and done things that make your jaw drop. You know who he is. I know — let’s not kid each other. We know who he is, we know what he stands for, and we know what he believes you all believe. He believes that you don’t care, that you’re not paying attention, and that what he’s doing is fine. And I believe that during the midterms, a big old surprise is going to happen. Not for anybody else but him. Because America is not the America he thinks it is. We’re just not that — we’re not going to let this go on as long as it went on with Viktor Orban. People are starting to say, “You know what? Now we remember what this was like. We don’t know — we don’t want this. We don’t like this.” We’ve never experienced this before as a country. We’ve never had this kind of groove. So we’re going through it and we are one of the few countries that can change because we have elections. We can make the changes we need to see. It’s in our hands now.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!