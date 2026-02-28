Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) blasted Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as untrustworthy following President Donald Trump announcing massive strikes against Iran.

Mullin joined Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday where he echoed the president’s words about the Iranian people rising up and overthrowing the current regime. The U.S. and Israel took part in major strikes targeting Iran’s top leaders and military bases, and Iran has retaliated with strikes of their own.

“So lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death,” Trump said, vowing to totally obliterate Iran’s “missile industry” to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Mullin, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Fox News that a select few in Congress “knew about the gravity of this operation” in Iran ahead of time, but he expects a briefing from Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth soon. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said multiple top ranking members of the Congress’ “Gang of Eight” were briefed before the operation took place.

What prevents a more thorough briefing ahead of time, Mullin argued, is that some Democrats can’t be trusted, specifically naming Omar and Tlaib.

He said:

I know Congress has been briefed as whole. I mean, the president had to hold this very tight and so there’s a circle of individuals who need to know who have the ability to make decisions, but you have people like, honestly, Tlaib and Ilhan Omar that you can’t brief Congress as a whole because those individuals you just simply can’t trust. However, I do believe as we move forward with the operations and now that the operations are actually moving forward, I believe that the secretary — it’ll either come to be Rubio or Secretary Hegseth or maybe both — will be coming to Congress and doing a classified briefing as a whole.

Watch above via Fox News.

