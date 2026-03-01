Trump Shares 41 Gushing Posts About His ‘Home Run’ State of the Union, Including From Megyn Kelly and Sean Spicer

President Donald Trump took a moment away from spearheading Operation Epic Fury against Iran on Sunday to share dozens of social media posts that celebrated his State of the Union address earlier in the week — including multiple posts that dubbed it a “home run.”

Altogether, Trump shared screenshots of 41 posts championing his speech on Truth Social.

Megyn Kelly called it a “very strong night” for Trump in one of those posts and gave a shout out to when he pointed at Democratic lawmakers and shouted “These people are crazy!” Kelly said it was the “most memorable” line of the night.

Trump also highlighted a post from New York Post reporter Charles Gasparino that hailed him as a “colossus” who gave an “amazingly patriotic speech.”

Other posts he shared included:

Glenn Beck calling it the “best” State of the Union of his life.

calling it the “best” State of the Union of his life. Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham saying conservatives should enjoy Trump “while they still can” because “we won’t see anything like this for a very long time.”

saying conservatives should enjoy Trump “while they still can” because “we won’t see anything like this for a very long time.” Outkick’s Clay Travis calling it an “amazingly pro-America speech” that was focused on “common sense” measures like lowering crime and securing the nation’s border

calling it an “amazingly pro-America speech” that was focused on “common sense” measures like lowering crime and securing the nation’s border NewsNation anchor Katie Pavlich saying it was “phenomenal” that Trump was “weaving stories of real Americans — tragic and triumphant — throughout the entirety of his speech”

saying it was “phenomenal” that Trump was “weaving stories of real Americans — tragic and triumphant — throughout the entirety of his speech” Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer posted it was one of Trump’s “greatest” speeches

Baseball was a big theme, too.

OANN’s White House correspondent Daniel Baldwin called it a “grand slam,” The Federalist CEO Sean Davis said it was a “home run, from beginning to end,” and conservative pundit Jack Posobiec posted “this speech isn’t a home run, it’s a home run derby!”

Trump’s shares came a day after joint American and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Those strikes also killed more than 40 other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime.

Trump told The Atlanticon Sunday that what is left of Iran’s leadership wanted to resume talks with the U.S.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,” Trump said. “They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long.”

The president later told NBC News on Sunday, “We have three [deaths], but we expect casualties, but in the end it’s going to be a great deal for the world.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!