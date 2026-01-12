<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian Wanda Sykes threw shade at comedian Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes on Sunday, accepting his award for best performance in stand-up comedy on his behalf while thanking “God and the trans community.”

Sykes presented the award while sporting a pin that read “Be Good” in reference to Renee Good, the U.S. citizen shot to death by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

Sykes began presenting the award by mocking one the nominees, Bill Maher, who glared up at her from the audience as she told him to “try less.”

After ripping a few other contenders for the prize, Sykes turned to her attention to Gervais, a five-time Golden Globes host who chose not to attend the show this year.

“Ricky Gervais, I love you for not being here,” Sykes said to the crowd. “No, I love you Ricky but because if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf. And you’re going to thank God. And the trans community.”

Upon opening the envelope, Sykes’ wish came true. Gervais won the award, and Skyes followed through on her promise.

“And the Golden Globe goes to– Teyana [Taylor] can I borrow your speech– Ricky Gervais,” she said. “Because he would like to thank God and the trans community.”

Gervais, a noted atheist, has faced criticism in years past for jokes deemed to be offensive towards the transgender community– including during his own stint hosting the Globes in 2016.

“You can’t predict what will be offensive in the future,” the comedian said in 2022 special SuperNature. “You don’t know who the dominant mob will be. Like, the worst thing you can say today, get you canceled on Twitter, death threats, the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don’t have penises,’ right? Now, no one saw that coming. You won’t find a ten-year-old tweet saying ‘Women don’t have penises.’ You know why? We didn’t think we fucking had to!”

Gervais did say he supports the transgender community at another point, buttoning up the special with another joke to poke at his critics.

“Full disclosure: In real life of course I support trans rights,” he said. “I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the c*ck. That’s all I’m saying.”

