Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, and Others Wore ‘Be Good’ Pins at Golden Globes: Here’s What It Means

Actor Mark Ruffalo was one of a few celebrities who wore pins at the Golden Globes in support of the woman killed by an ICE officer last week, telling press, “What I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, and Jean Smart all attended the 2026 Golden Globe awards sporting pins that read “Be Good” in reference to Renee Good, the U.S. citizen shot to death by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

The Task actor was outspoken in his remarks to reporters about his reasons for donning the pin, including jabs at President Donald Trump.

“This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered,” Ruffalo said in an interview with USA Today on the red carpet. “We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. He’s telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted rapist.”

He continued:

He’s a pedophile. He’s the worst human being. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble. So this is for her. This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country. And what I’m seeing here happening is not America.

When asked why the award show’s platform was useful for spreading his message, Ruffalo said that while he wanted to celebrate his and others’ nominations, he could not ignore the events taking place in the U.S.

“Listen, I want to be here and celebrate and I am here to celebrate and I’m proud to have a Golden Globe nomination, but also this is not normal anymore,” he said. “And so I don’t know how I could be quiet.”

Speaking on the carpet to Entertainment Tonight, Ruffalo spoke of “stormtroopers running around terrorizing” people. When asked in the interview about possible solutions for the situation, Ruffalo blamed the influence of billionaires in politics.

“Right now, the whole Senate, the whole Congress has been taken over by corporations. So who’s there fighting for us now? Nobody,” said Ruffalo. “But if somebody did– they’ve got us at each others’ throats. The billionaires got us at each others’ throats, right. We’re out there killing each other.”

Ruffalo was not the only famous face to jab at the Trump administration during the award show.

Host Nikki Glaser took a swing at the Department of Justice in her opening monolog, announcing a mock award in the editing category.

“And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to … the Justice Department,” said Glaser announced. “Yes, congratulations.”