Identical Twins With Opposing Political Views Model Civility for Gen Z

Identical twin brothers with diametrically opposed political views are modeling how to keep the discourse civil for Gen Z.

Nick Roberts and his brother, Nathan Roberts, 25-year-olds from Indianapolis, IN, caught the attention of ABC News for their vastly different political beliefs.

“Nick Roberts, a diehard Democrat, is an Indianapolis city-county councilor and one of the youngest elected officials in the country,” according to ABC News Live PRIME. “Nathan Roberts, who identifies as a MAGA Republican, founded an Indiana political advocacy group last year and is a state organizer for Turning Point, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk.”

“Our dad was conservative and our mom was liberal,” Nathan Roberts told ABC News. “I guess those are good examples of our family being divided.”

Regardless of their differing views, the twins “still live together with their grandparents, sharing a love of dogs, books and desire to travel the world,” and “both say they love each other,” according to the report. But they do feel it’s important to “pick a side” in this political climate.

Both Roberts are college dropouts and “Gen Z political outliers,” according to ABC News. “More American twentysomethings identify as independents than any other group of adults, according to Gallup. Roughly one in four identify as Democrats, even fewer as Republicans.”

“If you want to make a difference, you have to be involved,” Nick Roberts told ABC News. “And it’s easy, I think, to throw your hands up and say, ‘Well, I’m an independent. I hate both parties.’ But if you actually want to be engaged in the process, you have to kind of pick a side.”

Nathan Roberts agreed, saying, “I think a lot of people go independent because it’s kind of like a sign of, like purity, like I’m above the thing, but really, it’s just like you not having much of a voice. I sort of understand and respect what people do when they go independent, I just don’t think it’s the right strategy.”

The brothers said they sharply disagree on most political issues, but work to keep their political discourse civil.

“In what some see as a lesson for the country, the Roberts twins insist they manage never to get angry or unloving with each other,” the report said.

Watch the clip above via ABC News Live PRIME.

