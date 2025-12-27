Make some soup? Turn on the fire? Nah. New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) had a better idea for how his constituents can weather the winter storm hitting The Big Apple.

“Stay home — this is a good baby-making day,” Adams told local ABC 7 on Saturday morning, when asked what New Yorkers should do.

That suggestion drew an immediate reaction from the Eyewitness News This Saturday Morning anchors.

“Ahhh!” co-anchor Toni Yates could be heard exclaiming off-camera, before her and co-anchor Pedro Rivera started chuckling. Adams seemed pretty amused with his quip as well, with the outgoing mayor flashing a big grin.

“Enjoy the weather,” he continued. “2,700 sanitation workers have been out there, [working] 12 hour shifts, as you know. My son would say, just do ‘Netflix and chill.’ That’s all, and just enjoy the day.”

Rivera then joked a “baby boom” should be expected around May or June.

“That’s right,” Adams added. “We wanna improve the population!”

His math was a little off, though — nine months from now would mean the Adams-endorsed baby boom happens around late July and early August.

Their fun banter came as NYC is being hit by a big storm that included 4.3 inches of snow falling in Central Park overnight — the most since early 2022, ABC 7 reported. Weather services and local weather reporters have also warned about black ice and slippery roads as part of the storm.

The storm is smacking several other cities along the East Coast as well — leading to 1,500 flights getting canceled. New York, as well as Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and western Massachusetts are dealing with the storm.

Adams gave a shout out to the NYC snow plows during his ABC 7 interview, which he said have done a “great job” clearing the roads. He said New Yorkers and tourists need to keep an eye out for the slippery black ice, if they do brave the elements.

“Whenever you fall, you never forget it,” Adams said.

His appearance on ABC 7 comes a few days before democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani will replace him as NYC mayor on January 1.

Watch above.