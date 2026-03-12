‘They’re Just Lying’: Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly Trade Scathing Attacks as 15-Year Friendship Burns Down

Ben Shapiro pulled no punches on Thursday in going after Megyn Kelly after she tore into him the day before and accused him of trying to brand her as an anti-Semite. Kelly went after Shapiro while defending Piers Morgan, whose show Shapiro sharply criticized for platforming vehement anti-Semites, labelling it the “‘Jerry Springer‘ of politics.”

Shapiro’s barbs at Kelly came as he was taking questions from his viewers on his show.

“Josh says, quote, ‘Dear Ben, I’ve been watching a lot of your adversarial interviews lately, and I’ve noticed that once they run out of arguments, they always fall back on the Israel issue.’ Yeah, I noticed that, too,” Shapiro began, reading more of the question:

‘I noticed this especially in Megyn Kelly’s defense of Tucker Carlson, where she claimed that your issue with him and recently her all boiled down to Israel, which I believe is an incorrect characterization. They just find it convenient to blame Israel instead of facing the actual points you are making. My question is: How do you deal with people like this? People who, anytime you disagree with them just say the reason you disagree with them is because of Israel? I like the way Matt Walsh said it: People that are Israel first, but from the opposite direction—meaning the first thing they care about is being anti-Israel. I’d love to hear your thoughts on this.

“So yes, they’re lying. Megyn is lying, and so is Tucker. I mean, period. They’re just lying, OK?” Shapiro replied, adding:

I started originally criticizing Tucker Carlson for his economic programs back in 2018. And then in the more modern, post-Fox iteration of Tucker, I started criticizing Tucker over his going to Russia to sniff the bread and kiss Vladimir Putin’s ass. My generalized critique of Tucker in the last few months has been one: he hosted and glossed over a Nazi, Nick Fuentes, which doesn’t have to do with Israel. It has to do with glazing a Nazi, Nick Fuentes. And then I did a speech at Heritage in which I went through the fact that Tucker Carlson is in no way, shape, or form a traditional conservative and he’s a conspiratorial near-anarchist at this point, seeking to tear down the fundamental ideas and institutions of the United States. Go watch the Heritage Speech. I believe Israel is mentioned once in a 35-minute speech that is all about Tucker’s general view of the world and how it does not represent traditional conservatism in any way. Megyn is even more dishonest. I’ve literally never—not once—mentioned Megyn Kelly in the context of Israel. My critique of Megyn Kelly began when—and again, go back and watch the tape because it’s all on tape, gang. Go back and watch the tape. Megyn wanted me to come and do one of her live events, which we did for free, obviously, and came down as a favor to Megyn because Megyn and I were friendly. And of course, we’d had a long, longstanding business relationship in which we had really, really helped her launch her business, which she freely admits or admitted at the time. I don’t know if she does anymore. She used to have me on her Fox News show sometimes. Now I see she’s taking credit for my entire career. Well, you know, congrats, Megyn, I suppose. And see if you’re happy about your decisions. I disagree about my career trajectory, but that’s fine. If you want to take credit, sure.

“In any case, my critique of Megyn on the stage was: Why don’t you call out Candace Owens for implicating Erika Kirk in the murder of Charlie Kirk? That was my critique on the stage. And why don’t you call out Tucker Carlson for glazing Nick Fuentes as the leading enemy of Charlie Kirk? Because Nick Fuentes hated, despised Charlie Kirk, and the feeling was mutual. That was my critique of Megyn,” Shapiro continued, referring to two recent blow-ups on the MAGA right. Both Carlson’s platforming of Fuentes and Owens’s attacks on Erika Kirk have steeply divided the MAGA base and led to an evolving civil war within the movement.

.@megynkelly is a coward.@piersmorgan is a clickwhore. None of that has anything to do with Israel or Jews. And criticism isn’t censorship. Stop with your whiny Jussie Smollett fake victim routine. pic.twitter.com/Pgc9uRAGXV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2026

“And then she went on to claim that I was lying about Candace and that actually Candace was even, quote unquote, ‘defending in her own way, Erika Kirk.’ Well, that didn’t age amazingly, as it turns out,” Shapiro jabbed. He went on to argue he has never called Kelly an anti-Semite:

So here’s what’s actually happening: What’s actually happened is that there is a game that has now emerged on this part of the right. The game goes something like this: I don’t accuse you of anti-Semitism. You instead claim that I did. And then you say, “How dare he call me an anti-Semite. He’s trying to cancel me.” It’s the Jussie Smollett of political claims. You attack yourself and then you claim that I attacked you as an anti-Semite. That’s absurd. I think that Tucker Carlson has fostered anti-Semitism by having on some of the worst anti-Semites in America over and over and then essentially laundering their views. I have never remotely called Megyn Kelly an anti-Semite. Nor, by the way, did I call Piers Morgan an anti-Semite. I said that his show is the Jerry Springer of politics—a clown car of stupidity. And it is. That’s all. That’s literally all. I didn’t say that he should be taken down. I didn’t say that people should stop watching his show if they want to. I said I did not wish to appear in the clown car stupidity, which seems to me an aspect of free speech. I don’t have to associate with Piers’s dumb show. I mean, lots of people like it. Good for him. And Piers measures his morality by clicks.

Kelly replied on her show later in the day on Thursday, and defended Morgan by saying he pushes back hard on his most controversial guests – going so far as to tell them they sound like “Nazis.” The pair also exchanged jabs on social media:

Don’t worry, Megyn. I’d never ask you to protect me. You won’t even protect Charlie Kirk’s widow from the monster accusing her of murdering Charlie. https://t.co/EBATwm57os — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2026

“It’s very sad to me as somebody who’s known Ben forever, and made Ben. One hundred percent—he became a star on my show at The Kelly File. I’m very sorry to see this happen. And like, there is absolutely no cause to go run around policing the guests on somebody else’s show and trying to diminish somebody who is as interesting but—and I mean this complimentarily—benign as Piers Morgan,” Kelly said, accusing Shapiro of putting purity tests on other right-wing influencers.

“Piers is not a pernicious force. Piers is an interesting guy who’s got an interesting show. Maybe it’s for you, maybe it’s not. It’s up to you. I think he’s really interesting, and I think his interviews are great. But now we have to get rid of Piers Morgan? So obviously, in Ben’s view, Tucker had to go. Clearly, even though he helped build Candace, she had to go,” Kelly continued, concluding:

Then I had to go, even though I’ve had a 15-year friendship with this guy—publicly attacked me. Same thing. Not even a text in advance, even though we had had a text literally four months or four weeks earlier saying, “No matter what, who we’re friends with”—because he was mad I was friends with Tucker—”our friendship means more to us than it, and we won’t do anything to f*** it up.” Next thing I know, I get attacked by him on stage at Turning Point. Now, Piers Morgan—how many people have to go? Truly, how many people must be called out from the conservative movement in order to make Ben happy? This is ridiculous, and it’s not just Ben. There are others who take his lead once he calls you an anti-Semite or says you need to be kicked out of polite society. There are a couple of others—not a huge amount, I have to say. Ben’s numbers are very bad right now, but he’s got some influence with some crew. This is so wrong. Good for Piers Morgan for fighting back. I’m completely on Team Piers, and I’m sorry to see Ben going in this direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Megyn Kelly Show (@megynkellyshow)

Watch the clips above.

