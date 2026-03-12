BREAKING: Old Dominion University Shooter Identified

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported on Thursday afternoon that Mohamed Jalloh was identified as the man who allegedly killed one person in a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. Jalloh was killed at the scene.

“Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspected ODU shooter is Mohamed Jalloh, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone who was convicted in 2017 of providing support to ISIS,” Melugin reported, adding:

He was released in December 2024. Here’s what DOJ said after his arrest in 2016: “Jalloh praised the gunman who killed five U.S. military members in a terrorist attack in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in July 2015, and stated that he had been thinking about conducting an attack similar to the November 2009 attack at Ft. Hood, Texas.”

CBS News reported on the shooting earlier in the day, “Two victims were taken to a Norfolk hospital and another victim took themselves to a hospital in Virginia Beach, Old Dominion Police Chief Garrett Shelton said during a news conference. Shelton didn’t identify the victim who died, but he said all of the victims were affiliated with the university. The other two victims were in stable condition.”

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll later added on social media that two of the victims were Army personnel, adding, “I’m praying for them and all those impacted by this terrible event.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

