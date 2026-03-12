UFC Lead Analyst Joe Rogan Questions Logic of Having UFC Fight at White House: ‘It Sounds Crazy’

Joe Rogan admitted he has some concerns about an upcoming UFC fights taking place at the White House, calling it “weird” and “crazy” if the event occurs while the current Iran conflict is still raging.

The White House is set to host six UFC bouts on June 14, something President Donald Trump has long promised. The main event of the night will be a lightweight championship match between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. Two-weight UFC champion Alex Pereira will also be fighting Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship. Trump is a longtime friend of UFC CEO Dana White.

On The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday, Rogan was asked by guest and commentator Konstantin Kisin whether he is excited for the White House event. Rogan has long been a regular commentator and announcer in the UFC.

Rogan said he is excited for the event, but admitted it’s “weird” holding it during a war, which brings on entirely new safety concerns.

“I’m excited. It sounds crazy. I know it’s going to be very high security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f*cking war. I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case. So that’ll be weird. Having this very high profile event where everyone’s in one place at one time right there,” the podcaster said.

He added, “it seems like you’re asking for…” before trailing off and letting his guests fill in the blanks.

“Holy s**t. I hadn’t thought of that at all,” Kisin said.

“How can you not think of that?” Rogan asked.

“Because I’m not going to be there,” Kisin said, making Rogan laugh. “You’re the one who has to think about it.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

