Trump Reveals the ‘Present’ Iran Gave Him to Prove Negotiations Are Real

President Donald Trump finally revealed on Thursday what “present” Iran gave him, which he touted earlier in the week as proof he is negotiating with whoever is still in power in the country.

During a Cabinet meeting, Trump first teased whether or not he should reveal what the gift was. Many in the press speculated it was oil shipments during Wednesday’s press briefing, asking Karoline Leavitt for confirmation, which she refused to provide at the time.

Trump dropped the reveal after being asked if he has timeline in mind for the current negotiations with Iran.

“I mean, right now you’re talking about a deadline for doing some pretty big damage — even bigger than we’ve done. Well, we’ll see. Why look, we have very substantial talks going on with respect to Iran, with the right people. You know, I told you about a present, right? Steve, can I reveal the present?” Trump said, asking his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who told him he can do whatever he wants.

“They said to show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there. We’re going to let you have eight boats of oil — eight boats, eight big boats of oil. This was two days ago. And they’ll sail up tomorrow — that was three days ago — and I didn’t think much about it,” Trump continued, adding:

And then I watched the news and they said… A very good anchor, actually. Happened to be Fox. But I watched it, and he said something’s unusual happening. There are eight boats that are going right up the middle of the Hormuz Strait. Eight big tankers are going loaded up with oil right through it. And I said, well, I guess they were right, and they were real. And I think they were Pakistani-flagged. And I said, well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people. And actually, they then apologized for something they said, and they said we’re going to send two more boats, and it ended up being 10 boats. I hope I haven’t screwed up your negotiations. I thought it was appropriate to say, because I did taunt you the other day by saying they’re going to give us a present.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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