Indiana GOP Senator Greg Goode Swatted Hours After He’s Branded ‘RINO’ by Trump

An Indiana state senator publicly castigated as a “RINO” by President Donald Trump over redistricting was the target of a “swatting” incident just hours later, according to local authorities.

The president named Sen. Greg Goode, a Republican from Vigo County, in a Truth Social post on Sunday, saying he was “very disappointed in” him and insinuated he was not backing the White House’s push to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

Goode has not stated a position on the plan, though Trump’s post suggested otherwise.

Sheriff Derek Fell said deputies were dispatched around 5 p.m. on Sunday after Terre Haute police received an email “advising harm had been done to persons inside a home, located in southeastern Vigo County.” Officers struggled to make contact at first, Fell said, but eventually confirmed the residents, including the senator, were safe.

Goode and his family “were secure, safe, and unharmed,” Fell said, adding that an investigation showed the threat was a hoax, “also known as ‘swatting.'”

In a brief statement, the senator said he and his family were “victims,” offering thanks to the sheriff and Terre Haute Police Chief Kevin Barrett for their “professionalism.”

The incident lands amid a tense and unusually public fight over redistricting in Indiana. GOP leaders froze the process on Friday when Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray refused to reconvene lawmakers to draw new maps favoring Republicans.

Earlier Sunday, Trump threatened to publish a list of GOP holdouts “later this afternoon,” though the promised names did not emerge.