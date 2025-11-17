Here’s What Laura Loomer Thinks About Trump’s Fiery Feud With Marjorie Taylor Greene

MAGA activist Laura Loomer celebrated President Donald Trump’s recent break with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday, boasting that the president finally “branded her with the nickname I gave her 4 years ago.”

The nickname in question refers to Trump calling the congresswoman “a traitor” due to her continued push for releasing information surrounding convicted sex-offender Jeffery Epstein.

The president officially withdrew his support for Greene on Friday, calling her a “ranting lunatic” in a post on Truth Social.

Greene hit back on Sunday, telling CNN’s Dana Bash that the president’s words could put her life in danger.

“The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor,” Greene said. “And that is… that is so extremely wrong! And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Trump later shrugged off the increased threats Greene said she’d been receiving, telling reporters, “I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

Loomer and Greene have maintained a long-running rivalry, with both publicly accusing the other of betraying the MAGA movement.

In her post about Trump’s turn on Greene, Loomer mentioned the animosity between the two women, writing that Greene “tried to steal my job working for Trump in 2023 with lies and slurs.”

.@mtgreenee tried to steal my job working for Trump in 2023 with lies and slurs. In the end, President Trump killed off her political career and branded her with the nickname I gave her 4 years ago. Feels good to win. Doesn’t it? Marjorie Traitor Greene. Karma. It’s real. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 17, 2025

“In the end, President Trump killed off her political career and branded her with the nickname I gave her 4 years ago,” Loomer wrote. “Feels good to win. Doesn’t it? Marjorie Traitor Greene. Karma. It’s real.”

In another post on the subject, Loomer made her excited even more apparent, writing, “I’d be lying if I said I’m not loving this.”

President Trump has adopted my 4 year old nickname for MTG. Marjorie Traitor Greene. I’d be lying if I said I’m not loving this. pic.twitter.com/iXLJ0GdlZZ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

In a slew of other posts, Loomer wrote that Greene was “going to hell” for her continued push to release the Epstein files.

President Trump says he told the House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein Files because has nothing to hide. Majorie Triator Greene spent her whole weekend going on leftist news shows bashing Trump, insinuating that he’s a pedophile. She’s going to hell for this. pic.twitter.com/uhuOG6nhEp — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 17, 2025

“President Trump says he told the House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein Files because [he] has nothing to hide,” wrote Loomer. “Majorie Triator (sic) Greene spent her whole weekend going on leftist news shows bashing Trump, insinuating that he’s a pedophile. She’s going to hell for this.”

Loomer was referencing the President’s recent change of heart on the Epstein issue. After pressuring Congressional Republicans to vote against a discharge petition that would force the House to vote on a release of information surrounding Epstein, Trump urged House Republicans to release the files.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide,” the president said.