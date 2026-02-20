‘Insane Dictator Sh*t!’ Jim Acosta Goes Off on Giant Trump Banner at DOJ — Shows He’s ‘Staying in Power No Matter What!’

Independent journalist Jim Acosta went off on President Donald Trump over the giant Trump banner that was unfurled at the Department of Justice, calling it “insane dictator sh*t!”

The Trump administration was widely mocked after workers erected a “Make America Safe Again” banner featuring Trump’s portrait on Thursday.

On Thursday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Acosta ended his show with a blistering denunciation of the banner — and a warning for people to “wake up” and recognize signs that Trump intends to “stay in power no matter what”:

JIM ACOSTA: I can’t go without showing this, speaking of bat sh*t crazy presidential things.

They put his f*cking mural up on the Department of Justice. I just I wanted to show this before we go.

Insane dictator sh*t, as one of my producers put it and it is insane dictator sh*t!

This is, I mean, and I know sometimes like “Oh Jim,” I get the comments “You’re cursing again! Do you– must you curse and say the f word and the s word and gd word and all the?”.

Yes, this is godd*mn f*cking crazy sh*t!

And– it’s totally not dictator behavior! It’s totally, totally normal for the president of the United States to put his name and his picture on every federal building in Washington, D.C.! It’s– that’s just totally normal!

And I just have to ask the question: At what point is somebody in a position of authority in Washington, D.C., gonna say boo about this, and say something about this?

Will one of the networks, please end your newscast by saying, “Why is the president putting his face and his name on all of these buildings? Isn’t that nuts? Isn’t that cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs? Isn’t one flew over the cuckoos nest? Yes, it is!”.

This is not North Korea! Donald Trump is not Kim Jong Un! Ladies and gentlemen, there are midterm elections, What, eight or nine months away? His *ss is on the line. His party’s *sses are on the line. That’s how democracy works. That’s how we do things in this country at least for now.

But he is acting as if all of that is not going to occur. He is acting as though he’s staying and that his party is staying in power no matter what.

And people better start waking up! I don’t know how many signs and how many pictures of himself and how many times he has to name things after himself around Washington, D.C. before hashtag this town gets the memo, gets the message that this president is out of control. And as I’ve said many times, probably out of his mind.