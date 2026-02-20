‘Embarrassment to Their Families’: Trump Lashes Out at Justices He Appointed for Ruling Against Him

On Friday, during a presser at the White House, President Donald Trump said that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — both of whom he appointed — are “an embarrassment to their families” after they voted to rule his sweeping tariffs illegal.

“Are you surprised, in particular, by their decision today?” asked an unnamed reporter about Gorsuch and Barrett before Trump interrupted, saying, “I am.”

“And do you regret nominating them?” the reporter continued.

“I don’t want to say whether or not I regret — I think the decision was terrible,” responded Trump of Gorsuch, whom he appointed in 2017, and Barrett, who took her seat in 2020. Thinking his response was complete, reporters once again began to shout questions at the president.

After hesitating, Trump continued with his answer, adding emphatically, “I think it’s an embarrassment to their families — you wanna know the truth — the two of them.”

SCOTUS voted 6-3 on Friday to strike down Trump’s tariffs. The decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, was supported by Gorsuch, Barrett, and liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Earlier in the presser, Trump called those who voted against him “fools and lapdogs for the RINOS and the radical left Democrats,” adding that “they are very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” before alleging that the court has “been swayed by foreign interests.”

Of the Democrats on the Supreme Court, Trump said on Friday, “They are an automatic no, just like in Congress, they are an automatic no. They are against anything that makes America strong, healthy, and great again. They also are a, frankly, disgrace to our nation, those justices.”

When asked whether the aforementioned justices were invited to the president’s upcoming State of the Union address, Trump responded, “Barely,” before clarifying, “Honestly, I couldn’t care less if they come.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!