Mehdi Hasan Accuses Piers Morgan to His Face of Running ‘Cover’ For Trump

Zateo’s Mehdi Hasan accused Piers Morgan of running “cover” for his “pal” Donald Trump during a discussion of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Munich gaffe when a moderator asked about the U.S. position on Taiwan.

On the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host played video of Ocasio-Cortez struggling to come up with an answer to how the U.S. should respond if China moves to invade Taiwan.

“Now, if Donald Trump had come out with that, you’d have gone, ‘What the f*ck is he talking about? That is a load of gibberish word salad nonsense,'” Morgan said. “So, in the cause of intellectual honesty, Mehdi Hasan, would you say that what we heard was a load of gibberish word salad nonsense?”

“I think what we heard was not her finest hour in terms of articulating an answer on a very complicated subject,” Hasan began, causing Morgan to burst out laughing.

Hasan then denied Morgan’s comparing AOC with Trump.

“It’s not equivalent to Trump, Piers!” Hasan exclaimed. “Trump could never say half of what she said about Taiwan! Her answer at the end was actually the right answer.”

“I checked before I came on air,” Hasan continued. “Trump was asked about Taiwan a few months ago, and he couldn’t answer the question. He said, ‘It’s a secret. I can’t tell you what my position is,'” Hasan said, adding sarcastically, “Wow, that’s much better!”

Hasan said Trump’s “sentences make AOC look like the most eloquent woman in history. Have you heard Donald Trump rant about shark attacks, about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis, about toilet flushes? AOC’s never said anything like that!”

Hasan then brought up Trump’s speech at Davos where he repeatedly mixed up Iceland with Greenland.

“He went to Davos and embarrassed himself!” Hasan exclaimed. “And, by the way, worse than calling it Iceland, he wants to invade Iceland…so, please don’t come here and talk about gibberish and intellectuality. Your pal is the most deranged person to get near any top office anywhere in the west.”

Morgan stated that not only did he play the clip of Trump’s gaffe multiple times on his show, he also interviewed the prime minister of Greenland.

“So, what’s that got to do with anything?” Hasan said dismissively. “You have run cover for Donald Trump! Piers, do you agree that Donald Trump is mad, nuts, deranged and mentally unfit for office?”

Morgan just burst out laughing at the suggestion.

"Donald Trump's sentences make AOC look like the most eloquent woman in history. Have you heard Donald Trump rant about shark attacks, about the size of Arnold Palmer's penis, about toilet flushes?" I debated @piersmorgan on Trump vs @AOC. Full show: https://t.co/rimfZ9H9li pic.twitter.com/DpWZ12nTqV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 20, 2026

Watch the clip above via Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.

