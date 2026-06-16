Louise Lucas, the Democratic President Pro Tempore of the Virginia Senate, slammed Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) for barely reaching out to her, in stark contrast to former GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

D.C.’s WJLA reporter Nick Minock spoke to Lucas in an interview centered on Virginia’s controversial data centers that aired Monday evening.

A major legislative battle over whether Virginia should continue to offer tax exemptions to data center operators has divided the state’s Democratic party, with proponents like Spanberger arguing that Virginia should abide by its contracts and strive to maintain a pro-business reputation.

On the other hand, Lucas has strongly opposed the tax exemptions and is among those who argue they deprive the state of a possible $2 billion in annual revenue.

Lucas’s conversation with Minock highlighted this intra-party divide.

“I think we’ll win this one,” Lucas said of those who stand with her, against the tax exemptions. “At least, we’re on the side with the voters, and I’m always on the side with the people. That’s how I always manage to get reelected.”

With that, Minock asked Lucas if her relationship with Youngkin “was better or worse” than her relationship with Spanberger.

“It was no worse, for sure,” Lucas said. “Well, at least he would call me on the phone and talk to me.”

Minock clarified, “Governor Spanberger won’t?”

“Not often, no, and I think some of that is partly my fault, too, but anyway,” Lucas said.

While Minock ignored mentioning that some of it is “partly” Lucas’s “fault,” he proceeded to ask when Spanberger last called Lucas.

“Well, I’m sure it was several weeks ago,” she said, to Minock’s disbelief.

Watch above via WJLA.

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