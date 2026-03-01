‘INSANE!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She ‘Could See’ Trump Using a Manufactured Crisis to Cancel the Midterm Elections

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to alarming conjecture Sunday that President Donald Trump could cite a “national emergency” to cancel the upcoming midterm elections — which are expected to favor Democrats and possibly lead to a takeover of the House of Representatives.

Conservative podcaster Shannon Joy posted to X, “Trump doesn’t seem to care about the midterms. Who wants to bet he’ll declare a ‘national emergency’ because of Iran (or some other manufactured crisis) and try to cancel the elections in November?”

Greene, who had a huge falling out with the president and has repeatedly condemned his recent aggression against Iran responded to Joy: “Yeah, I could see it. INSANE.”

Yeah I could see it.

INSANE. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 1, 2026

Greene has vehemently criticized the attack on Iran in numerous social media posts.

“The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???” Greene posted to X on Saturday. “How about ZERO you bunch of sick f*cking liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars.”

In another post, she wrote, “This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! WTF are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!

Critics have questioned why Trump picked this moment to strike Iran after saying in June that U.S. strikes had obliterated the Islamic Republic’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump told Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich Sunday that if the U.S. and Israel hadn’t initiated the missile strikes, Iran “would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks.”

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) contradicted that claim to CBS News’s Margaret Brennan:

“I don’t have present-day intelligence on what progress they had made toward rebuilding nuclear weapons since we bombed their facilites,” Cruz said. ” I have no indication that that they were anywhere close to getting nuclear weapons, because our bombing was devastating…That’s one of the reasons I urged President Trump, ‘Now is the time’” to strike.

Roll Call laid out a troubling example of Trump’s thinking about war and the upcoming elections in a report from January.

“During an Aug. 18 Oval Office meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about the necessary conditions to restart elections in his country,” the report said.

“So you say, during the war, you can’t have elections,” Trump mused. “So you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections. I wonder what the fake news would say to that.”

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!