Bill Maher Roasts Trump For Rage-Feuding in Middle of War: ‘Tell ME Why!’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher roasted President Donald Trump for rage-posting about their feud in the middle of a war, asking Mediaite to “Tell ME why!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch, whose newest memoir “The End of My Life is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker” releases March 17.

The panel guests were Sen. Adam Schiff, Democratic senator from California; and Don Lemon, award-winning journalist, founder of Lemon Media Network, and host of “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

But Trump loomed over the show like an invisble guest after the president spent Friday morning peppering his social media feed with posts attacking Maher. Those posts were in anticipation of a promise Maher made to viewers two weeks ago to drop the hammer on Trump:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILL MAHER: OK, we’re off next week. The next week our show, I think March 6th, we come back. I’m going to address this at the end. His whole long screed. Yes, and prove that I don’t have Trump derangement syndrome.

Maher opened the show by mocking Trump in his monologue and showing a Mediaite headline that purported to answer the burning question on Maher’s mind — why?:

BILL MAHER: I’m not joking! An hour later! And what happened with the Valentine’s Day Massacre and his tweet about that, which I’ll be talking about at the end of the show. Okay, this is today. And then 15 minutes later, he did again, back to the war. “We are moving thousands of people out of the Middle East to safer places.”. Okay, an important message to get out. Then back to me. Uh, the, uh, the uh, The people at Mediate wrote a headline that said, “Here’s why Trump is raging at Bill Maher in the middle of an actual war.”. Why? Tell ME! I… This is… This is getting weird. I’m just telling you, thank God I didn’t spend the night.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

