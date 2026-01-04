James Carville went off on President Donald Trump’s strike on Venezuela — blasting it as a “giant diversionary tactic” meant to distract Americans from the Epstein files.

In a video posted by Politicon on Saturday, the veteran Democratic strategist argued that the president’s only goal with the strike was to take attention away from Epstein and other areas on which the White House has drawn criticism.

“Come on, people!” Carville said. “Wake up! If you think this is anything remotely legit, or this is in furtherance of some foreign policy aim, or some aim of American interests, come on, please! Please, people! It’s all about Epstein! Wake up! Get the scales off your eyes! … Think beyond just the front of your nose! This is Epstein… health subsidies…This is a giant diversionary tactic.”

Carville went on to accuse the president of failing to adequately consider the consequences of the strike — as well as what comes next following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

“What the f*ck has he ever done that’s — not totally thought out — that’s even marginally thought out?!” Carville said. “Of course, now, we claim to have the moral high ground to criticize [Vladimir] Putin for the illegal invasion of a sovereign nation… Well, our case got a little bit weaker now, didn’t it?”

The famed political operative went on to trash Congress and the Supreme Court for — in his view — effective ceding their powers to Trump.

“The Congress, they just sit there with one thumb up their a**, and one in their mouth, and they switch every 30 seconds,” Carville said. He added, “And this Supreme Court, you gotta follow it. But never, ever respect it.”

