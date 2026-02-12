‘It’s Just Not Gonna Wash’: Steve Bannon Rages Over Trump Pulling ICE Out of Minnesota

Former White House chief strategist and MAGA media mogul Steve Bannon expressed his displeasure with President Donald Trump’s decision to end his administration’s immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota on Thursday’s edition of War Room.

That morning, border czar Tom Homan announced the administration’s intentions during a press conference in Minneapolis.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” said Homan, who went on to express his gratitude to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D).

“It shouldn’t be a partisan issue about repelling the invasion,” mused Bannon after Homan’s presser. “Look, Tom Homan’s a good man. And he was put, obviously, in a tough situation. We thought [Greg] Bovino was doing a great job. Let’s be blunt, this is a color revolution. It’s not, these are not, like, peaceful protesters. That was not-, their whole focus was to surge in the Marxist-jihadists, was to surge in, and to kind of break the spirit of ICE, and Customs and Border. And here we’re announcing that-, and President Trump, I think, is trying to show that he’s prepared to accommodate and negotiate.”

BANNON: Let’s be blunt, this is a color revolution. These are not like peaceful protesters. Their whole focus was to surge in. The Marxist jihadists surged in to break the spirit of ICE and Customs and Border. @RealTomHoman pic.twitter.com/jNmiWuRiYv — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 12, 2026

He continued:

President Trump is trying to accommodate. He’s negotiating. He sent a counter proposal on the list of 10 of which we in the War Room posse agree there’s nothing to negotiate there. He’s trying to say, “Hey, I’m reasonable and let’s do it.” Right there, what you see with Tom Homan, they’re reasonable. But when he keeps saying mass deportations, they don’t want the bad hombres out. Their whole business model is they did this. And to compliment Walz and Frey is, you know.. and Tom Homan is a good man and he’s trying to do it, but that, it’s just not gonna wash. Frey and Walz, and trust me, they’re gonna spike the football all day on MSNBC and all day on CNN. This is like first Fallujah and Najaf. That’s what it is. And what we need is a second Fallujah. You need to realize all these bad guys and all these people that are fighting, these Marxist-jihadists, that are united in this cause to make sure that 15 to 20 million illegal aliens stay in the country, because this is how they keep power.

