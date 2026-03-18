Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s SAVE Act as ‘Attempt to Hijack’ Midterms: ‘Doesn’t Protect Your Right to Vote!’

Jimmy Kimmel ripped President Donald Trump’s SAVE America Act Tuesday night, accusing the president of pushing a voting bill designed to suppress turnout ahead of the midterm elections and “hijack” the vote.

During his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host mocked Trump’s latest claims about widespread problems with mail-in ballots and voter ID while warning viewers about the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, legislation the comedian described as “nothing more than his attempt to hijack this upcoming election.”

“You know, things aren’t going too good for King Hungry VIII right now because he’s doomed in the midterms. He knows that. And so now he’s pushing what he calls the SAVE America Act on Republicans in Congress,” the host said.

Reading the president’s Truth Social posts from hours earlier out loud, Kimmel continued: “He said ‘the Save America Act is one of the most important and consequential pieces of legislation in the history of Congress and America itself. No more rigged elections. No rigged mail-in voting. We are the only country in the world that allows this .’

“No, we aren’t. Dozens of other countries allow voting. Canada, Spain, Germany, Switzerland — but go on,” Kimmel cut in with his own commentary before continuing,: “‘No men in women’s sports, no transgender MUTILIZATION’ – which is not a word, by the way. And what do men in women’s sports have to do with voting by mail?”

“‘I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST SAVE AMERICA!!!’” Kimmel read as he concluded, adding: “And you know he means business because that’s in all caps. He means he capped his pants once again.

Rounding to attack the move, Kimmel said: “This SAVE Act, let me say this is nothing more than his attempt to hijack this upcoming election. It doesn’t protect your right to vote. It does the opposite. It makes voting so difficult, a lot of people won’t bother to do it, which is what he wants.”

He went on to explain that voters would “need either a passport or a birth certificate to prove citizenship” and that in many states “a driver’s license alone won’t do it.”

Kimmel then mocked the claimed motive behind the legislation, to stop non-citizens voting.

“It is not a problem. We all agree people who aren’t here legally shouldn’t be allowed to vote here. But they’re not. That’s the thing. In Michigan, for example, in 2024, 0.0028% of the votes were illegal,” he said, before quipping: “There are more people masturbating in the voting booths than voting illegally.”

He added: “And by the way, those 15 people that [masturbated], you know what happened to those people? They caught them. They got all of them. They got all 15. Meanwhile, half of U.S. citizens don’t have a passport. That’s 170 million of us!”

“Do you know where your birth certificate is?” he asked the audience. “Mine is with my baby teeth. I have no idea where it is. There is no election fraud to stop. This is an imaginary problem vomited up by our sore loser president, who still can’t deal with the fact that he lost to Joe Biden and knows he’s about to lose bigly. So, he’s just making stuff up.”

Watch above via ABC.

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