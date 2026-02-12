Mediaite’s Luke Touma Floored By MAGA Backlash to Bondi: Even ‘InfoWars Calling It Out For The Clown Show It Is!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commentator Luke Touma was gobsmacked that even far-right media like Alex Jones’s InfoWars now believe the Trump administration is a “clown show,” following Attorney General Pam Bondi’s bizarre defense of the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files.

“This administration is a clown show,” Touma remarked, in a video for Mediaite’s YouTube channel. “You got people on InfoWars calling it out for the clown show it is!”

Touma played a clip of InfoWars’s Harrison Smith explaining Bondi’s bait and switch tactic of talking about the Dow Jones reaching 50,000 as Epstein survivors try to piece their lives back together.

SMITH: What does the Dow Jones have to do with Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators? Probably more than you’d like to think… Let’s just put this in familial context. Okay, this is the wife going to the husband and going, ‘What are you going to do about our daughter being raped? Our daughter was raped; what are you going to do about it?’ And the husband being like, ‘Look, I’m not worried about that. I’m making so much money right now — my job is so good. I make so much money.’ Now, that conversation would make no sense, until you realize, the daughter was raped by the boss. Then it all comes full-circle. Then you understand, oh, okay. See, the Dow Jones being this high is because the people associated with Jeffrey Epstein haven’t been threatened with arrest, and so they haven’t crashed the market.

“I like that point — I didn’t even think of that,” Touma said. “Yeah, maybe the stock market’s doing well because the elite class, the billionaire class, the Epstein class — their livelihoods, their jobs, their positions in society are still safe because they haven’t faced any repercussions legally, or otherwise, really, over their association with Jeffrey Epstein, over the crimes that they seem to have committed alongside Jeffrey Epstein, the trips they took to his island, the despicable emails that we saw they were sending back and forth with him.”

In his podcast intro, Touma wrote that the Epstein story “has long been used by the far right to frame elite corruption as something external—something done by other powerful people. Now that the implications point directly at the administration and its allies, that narrative collapses.

“My argument is simple,” Touma wrote. “This isn’t just a scandal. It’s a loyalty test—and for the first time, the far right failed it.”

