Stephen Colbert Roasts ‘President Sleepy-Time Bear’ Trump After Iran Presser: ‘Try to Stay Awake!’

Late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump for seemingly struggling to stay awake for his own Q&A session on Tuesday after the president repeatedly closed his eyes as he was asked questions about his ongoing war against Iran.

After playing a clip of Trump closing his eyes during a White House Q&A with reporters, The Late Show host shouted, “Hey, President Sleepy-Time Bear! Wake Up! All right? Get some toothpicks. Try to stay awake for your own bombing campaign.”

He mocked, “Somebody cut this guy a rail of ‘Tic-Tacs’ or else we’re gonna have to rename our segment ‘Hormuz Nuz You U Can Uz Commander-in-Snuz.'”

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly been caught resting his eyes during meetings with his cabinet and allies.

In December, after Trump was accused of falling asleep during a cabinet meeting, CNN host Jake Tapper argued, “Look, he’s 79 years old. I mean, like this is not abnormal for a 79-year-old to be sleepy.”

Trump himself, meanwhile, has denied falling asleep during meetings, insisting that photographers were merely capturing him while he was “blinking.”

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick marveled last year over how little sleep the president regularly received while touting his work ethic.

“The president sleeps less than me! I sleep five hours a night. The president sleeps four hours a night, and he is working all the time,” said Lutnick. “He calls me late at night. He wants to talk about the day. He is on it all the time. It is the most impressive thing you have ever seen!”

Watch above via The Late Show.

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