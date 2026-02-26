James Comer Pressed About Trump Admin’s Epstein Cover-Up Ahead of Hillary Clinton Deposition

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) was pressed by reporters about a possible Jeffrey Epstein cover-up by the Trump administration as he prepared to quiz former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton on her ties to the notorious sex trafficker.

Speaking from Chappaqua, NY before the deposition was set to begin, Comer, the House Oversight Committee chair, was asked about a recent report that the Justice Department withheld dozens of pages from the Epstein document dump that mentioned President Donald Trump, including an allegation that he sexually abused a minor.

“We’re looking into the accusation by the NPR,” said Comer, who was flanked by fellow Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), and others. “We don’t know the answer to that. We know what the administration says. We’re still looking to to get a definitive answer on that.”

The NPR investigation, published on February 24, found over 50 pages that appear to have been catalogued, but were not a part of the massive trove of files related to Epstein.

Comer went on to chide lawmakers like Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) for wrongly accusing Republicans of ties to Epstein.

Read the exchange below:

REPORTER: Mr. Comer, Are you concerned that there has been a cover up of sexual abuse of a minor by President Trump? There are missing FBI records. There appear to- COMER: No, we’re looking into the accusation by the NPR. We don’t know the answer to that. We know what the administration says. We’re still looking to to get a definitive answer on that. But look, let’s just be realistic here. If you go by a lot of what the Democrats have said — you had Jasmine Crockett accused Lee Zeldin of taking donations from Jeffrey Epstein. It was the wrong Jeffrey Epstein we’ve had Ro Khanna sit on the floor and name names of people that were he thought were involved in Epstein, that weren’t even involved. So, you know sometimes the Democrats on the committee aren’t the best investigators.

Days before the NPR report, Comer told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that Trump was “completely exonerated” of wrongdoing in the documents relating to Epstein.

“Well, the Democrats did not care about Epstein until someone had the notion that Donald Trump may have been involved,” he told Hannity. “What we have seen from the millions of documents that have been released is that Donald Trump is completely exonerated in the whole Epstein saga.”

Hillary Clinton is testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday. Former President Bill Clinton will follow on Friday.

The Clinton deposition has been months in the making, with Comer threatening to pursue “contempt of Congress proceedings” against the Clintons if they continue to refuse to go on record in the committee probe.

The couple was subpoenaed back in the summer of 2025.

Watch above via CNN.

