Mexican UFC Fighter Tussles With Reporter Over Question About White House Event: ‘Why Would I Want to Be There?’

Mexican UFC fighter Brandon Moreno took exception to a question about potentially participating in the company’s planned event at the White House.

The UFC is set to hold an event on the White House South Lawn on June 14. While an actual fight card has not been finalized, UFC President Dana White has hyped it up as a “one-of-one event” and predicted that it will capture the company’s largest audience ever. President Donald Trump first announced his desire to bring the UFC to the White House last July.

During a Wednesday press conference a reporter asked Moreno in Spanish about the possibility of fighting at the White House. It did not go over well.

The conversation continued:

REPORTER: There’s been a lot of talk about the UFC event at the White House. There might be enough time, depending on how things go on Saturday. Would you raise your hand to fight there? And do you think the event might need some Mexican talent? MORENO: Brother, I want you to tell me, why would I want to fight there? REPORTER: It’s very special, isn’t it? MORENO: For who? REPORTER: For the company. MORENO: For you? REPORTER: For the company. MORENO: No, I’m not interested. Thank you.

Brandon Moreno shut down a reporter who asked about the UFC White House event 👀 “I want you to tell me why I would want to fight there? For what? No. I’m not interested.” pic.twitter.com/jYTVAxAhOT — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 26, 2026

Moreno isn’t alone in his view of the event. UFC star Sean Strickland, who previously supported Trump, said he had no interest in the event due to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein debacle.

