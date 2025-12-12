In a statement released on Friday, House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) threatened to pursue “contempt of Congress proceedings” against the Clintons if they continue to refuse to testify in the committee’s Jeffrey Epstein probe.

The warning comes after months of stalled negotiations between the committee and attorneys for former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both of whom were subpoenaed this summer as part of a bipartisan inquiry into the convicted sex trafficker’s network.

“It has been more than four months since Bill and Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed to sit for depositions,” Comer’s statement read. “Throughout that time, the former President and former Secretary of State have delayed, obstructed, and largely ignored the Committee staff’s efforts to schedule their testimony.”

He added that depositions have been scheduled for the couple on Dec. 17 and 18, warning that “if the Clintons fail to appear for their depositions next week or schedule a date for early January, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings to hold them accountable.”

The escalation also comes as the committee released new materials tied to Epstein, including a photograph recovered from his estate showing Bill Clinton smiling alongside Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The image appears to be signed by the former president.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for her role in Epstein’s child sex trafficking operation.

While the Clintons themselves have remained quiet, in November, former Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña wrote on X that “Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing,” and that “the rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

Ureña’s comment references the larger fallout from the Epstein disclosures — the renewed scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s own extensive relationship with the disgraced financier.

Materials released by the Oversight Committee show the president socializing with Epstein, even reportedly writing him a lewd birthday message, complicating Republicans’ efforts to frame the investigation solely around Democrats. Trump has denied sending the message.