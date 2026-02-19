James Comer Claims ‘Trump Is Completely Exonerated’ by the Epstein Files

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News host Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump was “completely exonerated” of wrongdoing in the documents relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer joined Thursday’s edition of Hannity to discuss the arrest of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over his ties to Epstein.

When asked by Hannity why former Attorney General Merrick Garland did not discuss the Epstein case during his time at the Department of Justice, Comer claimed that public focus on Epstein only began when it seemed as though the president could be implicated.

“Well, the Democrats did not care about Epstein until someone had the notion that Donald Trump may have been involved,” he said. “What we have seen from the millions of documents that have been released is that Donald Trump is completely exonerated in the whole Epstein saga.”

Comer’s evidence for this exoneration was that if the president had committed any wrongdoing, that information would have been leaked by Trump’s “many enemies” within “deep state apparatuses.”

“If there had been any dirt on Donald Trump, that would have leaked out because Donald Trump has that many enemies in the Department of Justice, in the deep state apparatuses that were supposed to be investigating Epstein,” said Comer. “So with respect to Trump, I don’t think there’s anything there.”

The president similarly claimed on Tuesday that he was “totally exonerated” in the files.

“I have nothing to hide! I’ve been exonerated! I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein,” he told the press on Air Force One.

Though Trump’s name appears thousands of times in the latest DOJ release of documents relating to Epstein– including multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump– Comer said in early February that the president would not be called to testify, unlike others named in the files.

“Well, I’ve noticed that every time you all do a gaggle like this with President Trump, somebody asks him about Epstein. So he’s been answering questions about Epstein,” said Comer.

Trump has continuously made conflicting claims to the press about his relationship with Epstein, often shutting down reporters who push for further clarity.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche claimed in a letter on Friday that “all” files tied to Epstein had been released. A report from U.K.-based broadcaster Channel 4 News called that assertion into question on Monday, claiming that the documents released “accounts for just 2%” of the amount of data investigators claimed to have in email exchanges within the files.

