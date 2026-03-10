Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice asked New Mexico investigators to shut down a 2019 probe into a ranch owned by convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer joined Fox News’s Jesse Watters on Tuesday evening after New Mexico authorities searched a ranch in the state once owned by Epstein. Victims of Epstein have said they were trafficked at the ranch. This is the second time the property has been investigated.

The property was being probed in 2019, but federal investigators reportedly took over and shut things down. Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while incarcerated awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said on Tuesday:

The federal government asked New Mexico to stop their investigation, I believe, back in 2019 of that ranch. So there’s just so many questions about how the government failed, the victims and how government failed in trying to prosecute Epstein sooner. I mean, this whole thing doesn’t make sense. Everyone has conspiracy theories on how Epstein was able to get away with it. Was it because he had powerful friends? Was it because he was an agent? We don’t know, but we’re gonna find out and I’m glad that they’re on the ground now in New Mexico searching that property.

“Congressman, you said in 2019 the government told New Mexico authorities to stand down in investigating the ranch,” Watters replied. “Do you know what branch of the government?”

Comer responded:

It was the Department of Justice, I believe. And I believe it was because they had– I believe, it perhaps was Southern District of New York because they had taken over the investigation at that point. So, again these are questions that we have. We want to get the answers.

Watch above via Fox News.

