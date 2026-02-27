Nancy Mace Claims Video Will Show Hillary Clinton Was ‘Unhinged’ and ‘Screaming’ During Her Deposition

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) claimed Friday that the video of Hillary Clinton’s deposition on Jeffrey Epstein will show the public how “unhinged” the former secretary of state became during her testimony.

Mace joined House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and other Republicans outside the Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, NY, where Hillary Clinton testified Thursday and former President Bill Clinton is testifying today.

A reporter asked the group, “It’s our understanding that you guys asked Secretary Clinton yesterday about photos of her husband in the Epstein files. What was her reaction when you showed various photos for example of her husband in the jacuzzi that we’ve seen?”

“I’m going to let Miss Mace answer that,” Comer said while patting a grinning Mace on the shoulders and reminding her, “We’re on TV”

Mace laughed and said, “Okay, I got it, I’m not going to say anything.”

Mace continued:

Uh, no, she didn’t want to answer any questions about any of that, and deferred most of those most of those if not all of those to her husband, and he will be thoroughly asked about that today. You know, what did he know, what did he see? Because there are other people who have come forward like Kevin Spacey, who thought all of this was very strange and very high risk for a president of the United States, or former president. It was all very bizarre. But I asked her very pointed questions and you’ll see that in the transcript coming out, how she responded as well — screaming.

Comer said, “We will get the video out as quickly as we can get it uploaded with sound and everything from yesterday. So, this is — for all practical purposes — this is a public deposition. The American people will see it. I have heard that C-SPAN is going to air it wire-to-wire. I think it will lead to a lot of questions with [Howard] Lutnick and other things like that.”

Regarding Bill Clinton’s testimony, Comer said, “Throughout the day we will try to send different members out. We don’t want to disclose what’s going on in the deposition specifically until after the conclusion, but we will keep you updated and appreciate everyone being here and look forward to updating you throughout the day.”

When Comer finished, a reporter asked, “Miss Mace, what do you mean that Hillary Clinton was screaming?”

Mace answered, “She was unhinged. I hope that President Clinton is less unhinged today than his wife was yesterday. You’ll see it.”

As Mace answered, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) smiled and nodded her head in agreement.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

