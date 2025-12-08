Trump Says He Doesn’t Know Enough About Paramount’s CNN Takeover Bid Backed By Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that he didn’t know enough about Paramount’s hostile takeover bid of Warner Bros. despite his son-in-law Jared Kushner being part of the deal.

“Do you support the Paramount bid for Warner Bros?” asked a reporter.

“I don’t know enough about it,” Trump replied.

“You spoke about Netflix last night, saying you have concerns about them,” noted the reporter, referring to Netflix entering into exclusive talks with Warner Bros. Discovery for an $82 billion takeover. The Netflix deal would exclude CNN, while Paramount’s owner, David Ellison, is looking to acquire the whole company, including CNN, following his purchase of CBS News.

“I know the companies very well. I know what they’re doing, but I have to see. I have to see what percentage of market they have. We have to see the Netflix percentage of market, Paramount, the percentage of market. I mean, none of them are particularly great friends of mine. You know, I just want to do what’s right. It’s so very important to do what’s right,” Trump replied.

“The Paramount deal is supported by Jared Kushner, Mr. President. Would that impact your decision?” pushed the reporter.

“Yeah, Paramount is… I don’t know. I haven’t—I’ve never spoken to him, but he’s really trying to work on Gaza. I think Gaza’s his primary thing is Gaza,” Trump answered.

Notably, Paramount’s ownership is also seen as being close to Trump given David Ellison’s father, billionaire Larry Ellison, is a close ally of Trump.

Watch the clip above.