Deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein bragged in an email that he “gave” his ex-girlfriend to Donald Trump after he’d been with her for two years — the same girlfriend Trump was with when he met now-First Lady Melania Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump stunned the media world on Thursday afternoon with a surprise press event during which she lashed out over Epstein rumors and called for public hearings for the survivors.

In one portion of her remarks, Melania described meeting Trump “by chance”:

Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City Party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in a detail in my book, Melania. The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000. At an event, Donald and I attended together. At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.

Coincidentally, it was one year ago today that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee dropped a bomb with the release of emails that Epstein sent to accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff that directly referenced President Donald Trump.

They feature Epstein alleging that “Of course he (Trump) knew about the girls,” that Trump “spent hours at my house” with a victim that was later identified as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and a discussion of letting Trump “hang himself” with statements about their relationship.

Republicans responded with a dump of tens of thousands more documents and emails, many with explosive revelations.

In one exchange, with then-New York Times reporter Thomas Landon Jr., Epstein revealed he has photos of Trump with bikini-clad young women “in my kitchen” and names two of them.

When Epstein asks, “would you like photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen,” Landon replies, “Yes!!!”

“Hawaiian Tropic girl Lauren Petrella,” Epstein wrote in one reply. In another, he linked to an article about Norwegian businesswoman Celina Midelfart.

He described her as “my 20-year-old girlfriend in 93, , that after two years i gave to donald.”

Petrella was named as an accuser in the since-withdrawn Jill Harth sexual harassment lawsuit. According to that suit, Trump made unwanted sexual advances toward Petrella:

In the predawn hours, a contestant named Lauren Petrella — who, at age 22, was 24 years younger than the 46-year-old Trump — allegedly found Trump, unannounced and uninvited, in her bed. “You said you don’t sleep with men on the first date,” he told her, according to the lawsuit filed by Harth. “Now it’s the second date, and here I am.”

Midelfart is reportedly the woman Trump was on a date with when he met Melania Knauss, who would later become his wife.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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