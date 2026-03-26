Trump Welcomes Back Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fiancé by Referencing Their Ugly Feud: ‘He’s Had a Strange Thing Happen’

President Donald Trump welcomed back journalist Brian Glenn while taking questions during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting with a jab about his public and vicious feud with the reporter’s fianée, former congresswoman and MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump had just finished taking a question about the war between Ukraine and Russia when Glenn appeared to catch his eye before he opted to take a question from the journalist, who works as chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice.

“I think I’m going to go with a man that I’ve missed. Brian, I haven’t seen you in a long time. He’s been in a very strange location. I don’t know,” the president said.

“He’s had a strange thing happen,” Trump said, as those in the room laughed.

Glenn’s reappearance in the White House press corps comes just months after he said he would relocate to Georgia with Greene, acknowledging in an interview with The Washington Post the personal and professional strain caused by the fallout of the public spat between Trump and his fiancée.

In a public back and forth, Trump attacked the congresswoman, branding her a “traitor” after she broke with him on issues including the release of Jeffrey Epstein files and the extension of healthcare subsidies. Greene later resigned from Congress, but remains a vocal critic of the president, lashing out at him in multiple interviews and online.

After his awkward introduction, Glenn thanked Trump, saying it was “good to see” him too before asking whether the president planned to suspend federal gas tax to offset the spike in oil prices caused by the Iran conflict.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!