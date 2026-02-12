Even Attendees Laugh as Trump Gets Made-Up Award Trophy From Lobbyists at White House Event

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump accepted an award from lobbyists at the White House that even attendees were moved to chuckle at when energy honcho Jim Grech read the plaque on the trophy.

The president famously campaigned for a Nobel Prize and bitterly complained when he didn’t win, so much so that one group just invented one for him. In December, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with a brand-new honor: the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.”

Trump got another consolation prize when he successfully pressured 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient María Corina Machado into letting him yoink her award. Both events prompted respective blizzards of mockery.

But the accolades haven’t ended there. Trump held an event with coal lobbyists at the White House on Wednesday, during which Grech, the Peabody Energy president and CEO, presented Trump with a trophy on behalf of the coal lobby.

When Grech read the name of the award — the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” — the room erupted in chuckles, but Trump didn’t seem to notice as he gratefully accepted the trophy:

PEABODY ENERGY CEO JIM GRECH: (introducing): So, sir, Mr. President, on behalf of Michael Day, the chairman of the Washington Coal Club, and all the coal miners across our great country, I’d like to ask all of—first, all of the uh—there’s some executives and coal miners are going to join us on stage and we are going to present you an award, sir. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you. [applause] PEABODY ENERGY CEO JIM GRECH: Thank you very much. Thank you so much. [applause continues] PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you fellas very much. Here to show—to show our appreciation. PEABODY ENERGY CEO JIM GRECH: The uh trophy says: “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” [LAUGHTER] Thank you, sir. [applause] PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you everybody very much. Appreciate it. [applause] PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You’re gonna make a lot of money now, right? It’s great to bring it back. You were treated very badly and now you’re treated really well. Thank you very much. Thank you everybody very much. Appreciate it.

