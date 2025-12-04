Jennifer Welch Taunts Trump Fans With ‘Panties in a Wad’ Over Nazi Comparisons

Podcast host Jennifer Welch taunted Trump supporters who have their “panties in a wad” over Nazi comparisons as she trashed President Donald Trump and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as “fascist” and “racist” — while comparing them to Nazis.

Welch became MAGA-infamous when she said, “And then you have these real sociopaths that are real antisemites, true White supremacists like Stephen Miller. And even though he’s Jewish, he’s like a Nazi Jew” on her I’ve Had It podcast.

CNN’s Abby Phillip was Welch’s guest and took heat from the right for not pushing back on the remark.

Welch appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which she obliquely referenced the flap as she and host Jim Acosta tore into Trump over his shocking “racist” rant against Somali migrants:

JIM ACOSTA: Pure racism from the president of the United States. He is a White nationalist. JENNIFER WELCH: 100% he is. And Stephen Miller is his North Star in this. Donald Trump has been racist for decades. And then you, when you think about the type of people that would think, oh, yeah, I’m going to go work for him. You know you’re getting just completely morally corrupt bottom feeders. And Stephen Miller, they call him Mr. Prime Minister around the White House. And he– Trump doesn’t typically care about policy. He wants to do his interior design projects. He wants to gossip with his friends on phone at night. I heard that he’s been eating his meals in bed, having his pudding in bed as you know, geriatric senior citizens do. No disrespect to any boomer viewers. But Stephen Miller is really psychotic about this. And the way he speaks about when you bring in an immigrant, you bring in their culture, and then their culture then breaks your culture. This is this is very White nationalist, fascist, and a lot of parallels to the 1930s Germany. And they get really– they get their panties in a wad when we call them out about this, but we must remain clear-eyed and call it out, no matter how much they try to say you can’t call us this and you can’t call us that. We must continue to call out this behavior for all of the marginalized groups in this country where the government is now piling on, and it’s–. It’s difficult enough to be an adult. I mean, we all face our problems. And then if you pile on that you’re a person of color in this country, and then maybe you’re not a high earner, and maybe you might need some SNAP benefits because Walmart doesn’t pay you enough because nobody’s forced them to pay you enough, and they have all these yachts and planes and all this sh*t. And then you have people that criticize you and call you lazy and then call you a bad parent. And this is at the essence of what this MAGA movement is: is this cruelty and zero compassion,

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.