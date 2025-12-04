Lane Kiffin Trolls ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Over Speculation He’s Weighing Move to Politics

Newly-hired LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin on Thursday had some fun at the expense of ESPN’s Paul Finebaum by referencing the commentator’s rumored move to politics.

Days earlier, Kiffin announced that he’d stepped down as the head coach of Ole Miss and taken the job at rival LSU. The move sent shockwaves across the sports landscape and even reached the world of politics, with many criticizing Kiffin’s sudden departure from a team with national championship aspirations.

The news was so big that Finebaum briefly appeared on CNN to talk about it with Kaitlan Collins. Then, Finebaum appeared on a local Louisiana station to talk about the Kiffin fiasco.

“I was on CNN [on] Monday night — CNN!” Kiffin said. “Right after war crimes against the defense secretary and the end of the Russia-Ukraine war, ‘Ok, let’s talk about Lane Kiffin.’ I mean, that’s who he is, and it was all day. It didn’t matter where you turned. It was about Lane Kiffin.”

"Lane Kiffin is the biggest name in college football."@finebaum says he was asked to appear on national news networks to speak about new @LSUfootball head coach @Lane_Kiffin. Complete interview – https://t.co/yV2LaHc5xJ @WAFB #LSU pic.twitter.com/lnW5BwarQN — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 3, 2025

Kiffin joked that he was doing Finebaum a favor.

“Come on down @finebaum,” Kiffin tweeted. “Wanted to get you on @CNN to help you get your next job.”

Come on down @finebaum 🐯. Wanted to get you on @CNN to help you get your next job. 🤔 https://t.co/IK7J74AUnB — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 4, 2025

Weeks earlier, Finebaum revealed to OutKick’s Clay Travis that he was considering running for public office. More specifically, Finebaum was interested in the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama previously occupied by Tommy Tuberville, who is now running for governor. On Tuesday, Finebaum reached out to Travis to inform him that he ultimately decided against it.

Kiffin taking a shot at Finebaum is nothing new. Before the college football season began, the coach grilled him over his previous on-air criticisms.