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If you are like Adam Carolla and wonder if Larry David gets pretty “fired up” about politics when he’s having dinner with friends, Jerry Seinfeld confirmed that is indeed the case.

But Seinfeld told Carolla on the Monday episode of his podcast that it’s no big deal, because his friend and Seinfeld co-creator is hilarious when he goes on his political rants. Carolla asked him about it after Seinfeld said him and David ate dinner together the night before.

“But does Larry get fired up about politics and stuff when you socialize with him?” Carolla asked.

“Yes, he does. But with Larry, everything is funny,” Seinfeld explained. “His angle, the things he notices are funny. He’s just the funniest, most talented guy I’ve ever met.”

Carolla agreed with him on that.

The two got onto the topic after Carolla said he recently bumped into David’s wife Ashley Underwood.

“Ashley was telling me her politics are a lot different than Larry’s,” Carolla said. “And I was like ‘Well, how does that work? Because Larry seems pretty amped up about it. Like, how do you live with that person?'”

Seinfeld said Carolla should get it, because “in marriage, we do have to adjust a little bit.”

Carolla joked “that’s probably why I’m divorced,” which made Seinfeld chuckle. But Carolla said he gets it, because he’s been friends with Jimmy Kimmel for more than 30 years.

Of course, Kimmel’s politics are much different than Carolla’s – in particular when it comes to President Donald Trump. Kimmel has had a feud going with the president for years, while Carolla supports Trump. But the two former hosts of The Man Show have remained friends, despite their political differences.

“Adam and I, as you probably know, don’t agree much when it comes to politics,” Kimmel said last month at Carolla’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “But I love him dearly. I’ve never worked with anyone funnier.”

Watch above.

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