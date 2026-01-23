Jesse Watters Claims ICE Jails Are ‘Amazing’ and That Detainees Are ‘Lucky’ to Be There

Fox host Jesse Watters said that immigration detention centers were “amazing” on Friday, claiming detainees were “lucky” to receive healthcare services in ICE jails.

Watters spoke to co-hosts on The Five about allegations of abuse by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, including the recent case of a Cuban immigrant who died in a Texas immigration facility after witnesses claimed he was choked by guards.

“It’s already been debunked weeks ago,” Watters said to co-host Jessica Tarlov when she mentioned the incident. “The guy was trying to commit suicide, and the people were trying to save his life.”

Watters went on to tout the services provided to detainees, entering into a tense exchange with Tarlov, who pushed back against the rosy picture Watters painted of the facilities.

WATTERS: These detention centers are amazing. You get dental care. TARVLOV: Jesse– WATTERS: You get free healthcare. Have you ever seen the kind of concierge healthcare services they have at these detention facilities? TARLOV: I saw Alligator Alcatraz. WATTERS: Where did this guy come from? TARLOV: Jesse, then you go. Go live in there. WATTERS: This guy came from Ecuador without running water. He’s lucky to have these types of services.

Scrutiny of ICE’s treatment of detainees has increased in recent days after agents detained five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos along with his father last week. The family’s lawyer claimed that agents used Liam “as bait to knock on the door and ask to be let in to see if anyone else was at home.”

The photograph of Ramos being detained drew widespread outrage, including from Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY), who told MS NOW’s Katy Tur that the arrest should not have taken place.

“That should not happen, and we don’t want that to happen, and that’s something that I think, you know, the Department of Homeland Security and immigration officials need to ensure does not happen again,” he said.

Ramos’ image was featured on the front page of The Minnesota Star Tribune on Friday, along with a photograph of two Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pinning a Minneapolis protester to the street as one agent aimed a canister of pepper spray directly in his face.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!