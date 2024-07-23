Candace Owens Dropped From Trump Jr. Event Promoted with Dad’s 2024 Campaign Logo

Highly controversial media personality and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens dropped Tuesday from an event with Donald Trump Jr. that was promoted with the Trump 2024 campaign logo attached to it.

Owens, who recently cast doubt on key facts related to the Holocaust, was announced on Monday to appear at the event sponsored by a group called MAGAA – Make America Great Again, Again.

Late last week, Trump Jr. shared that he would be participating in the MAGAA-sponsored event, which at the time did not yet show Owens as a panelist at the event, which was billed as a “fireside chat” about Bitcoin. “Make America Great Again, AGAIN has a nice ring to it!” Trump Jr. wrote on X while sharing a promotional flyer for the event, which appears to be hyping a new Bitcoin token as well.

Later a new flyer was released showing Owens added to the program, but her image was dropped again on Tuesday after a fierce backlash to the event, which Mediaite reported on Monday. Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reported on Owens being dropped, noting she “is no longer attending a Trump campaign fundraiser in Nashville on Friday, a source familiar with the event confirms to me — after her participation drew fierce backlash from conservative critics and Jewish allies of the former president.”

The conversation between Owens and Trump Jr. was set to be hosted by former Trump White House official Camryn Kinsey, who was hired by former Trump Presidential Personnel Office director John McEntee as external relations director. McEntee has since raised eyebrows for his alleged central role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and as an advisor to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

Owens, who was fired from the Daily Wire after publicly feuding with Ben Shapiro and authoring a string of statements widely seen as anti-Semitic, has continued to court controversy in recent months. Owens vowed she would stake her entire “professional reputation” on the claim that France’s first lady, who has birthed children, was actually born a man.

Owens made headlines a few weeks ago when she defended avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, whose so-called “Groyper Army” used to troll Trump Jr. events and disrupt them. Owens praised Fuentes for calling out the number of Jews serving in the Biden administration and lambasted Jordan Peterson for criticizing Fuentes for doing so as part of an anti-Semitic attack on Biden’s Israel policy.