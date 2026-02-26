Hillary Clinton Accuses GOP of Distracting From Trump Allegations in Explosive Opening Statement on Epstein

Hillary Clinton slammed the House Republicans for their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case in a blistering opening statement.

On Thursday, Clinton testified before the House Oversight Committee over her alleged ties to the deceased sex trafficker. In her opening statement, she denied any association with Epstein and claimed to have never visited his private islands or any of his other residences. She then criticized the committee for its handling of the investigation, adding:

Mr. Chairman, your investigation is supposed to be assessing the federal government’s handling of the investigations and prosecutions of Epstein and his crimes. You subpoenaed eight law enforcement officials, all of whom ran the Department of Justice or directed the FBI when Epstein’s crimes were investigated and prosecuted. Of those eight, only one appeared before the Committee. Five of the six former attorneys general were allowed to submit brief statements stating they had no information to provide. You have held zero public hearings, refused to allow the media to attend them, including today, despite espousing the need for transparency on dozens of occasions. You have made little effort to call the people who show up most prominently in the Epstein files. And when you did, not a single Republican Member showed up for Les Wexner’s deposition.

Here is my opening statement to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee today. pic.twitter.com/NZSF2epcI5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 26, 2026

Clinton called the investigation an “institutional failure” that is “designed to protect one political party and one public official.” She continued:

Infuriatingly, the Trump Administration gutted the Trafficking in Persons Office at the State Department, cutting more than 70 percent of the career civil and foreign service experts who worked so hard to prevent trafficking crimes. The annual trafficking report, required by law, was delayed for months. The message from the Trump Administration to the American people and the world could not be clearer: combatting human trafficking is no longer an American priority under the Trump White House. That is a tragedy. It’s a scandal. It deserves vigorous investigation and oversight. A committee endeavoring to stopping human trafficking would seek to understand what specific steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein to get away with his crimes in 2008. A committee run by elected officials with a commitment to transparency would ensure the full release of all the files. It would ensure that the lawful redactions of those files protected the victims and survivors, not powerful men and political allies. It would get to the bottom of reports that DOJ withheld FBI interviews in which a survivor accuses President Trump of heinous crimes. It would subpoena anyone who asked on which night there would be the “wildest party” on Epstein’s island. It would demand testimony from prosecutors in Florida and New York about why they gave Epstein a sweetheart deal and chose not to pursue others who may have been implicated. It would demand that Secretary Rubio and Attorney General Bondi testify about why this administration is abandoning survivors and playing into the hands of traffickers. It would seek out officers on the front lines of this fight and ask them what support they need. It would put forth legislation to provide more resources and force this administration to act.

Former President Bill Clinton was scheduled to testify on Friday.

