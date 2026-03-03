Iranian Drone Strikes U.S. Consulate In Dubai

The U.S. consulate in Dubai was hit by an Iranian drone on Tuesday amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

Fox News’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reported on the latest Iranian attack on Dubai.

“We’re following these reports out of Dubai that indicate an Iranian drone hit the U.S. consulate in Dubai. We understand that the building and many of these surrounding buildings had been fully, or at least partially, evacuated. And again, these are just initial reports coming in. Fox’s Jennifer Griffin is also confirming that a hit did take place in this area,” Yingst reported, adding:

As we look at this story and the Gulf countries under threat, just in the past 24 hours, this is the second hit on a U.S. consulate or embassy in the Gulf. Remember, overnight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, two Iranian drones hit the compound, but that compound, again, also was evacuated beforehand. As this is taking place, it raises real questions about air defense systems around these areas. I reviewed a couple of videos online that are circulating, and they indicate this is an Iranian drone—a very similar sound to the same Shahed drones that the Iranians sold to the Russians in Ukraine. You could often see them in Ukraine when they would fly quite low, and it sounds almost like a loud lawnmower buzzing through the sky, and then ultimately there’s an explosion. And again, a lot of different videos circulating from this area of Dubai showing that the area of the U.S. consulate in Dubai is on fire. There’s black smoke rising from this part of the city. And so again, the threat from Iranian drones—and we talked about this last hour—the short-range threat will be much more difficult to reduce for the Israelis and the Americans after they go after these Iranian positions.

The U.S. consulate in Dubai right now. pic.twitter.com/a3kj5ep7Re — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 3, 2026

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!