President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday new steps to ensure trade, which potentially includes using the U.S. Navy, through the Persian Gulf as markets have taken a hit following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, traveling through the Gulf,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

He added that the Navy will be used to transport ships if necessary and warned this is just the first of his actions on the matter.

“This will be available to all Shipping Lines. If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH — More actions to come,” Trump wrote.

Both the U.S. and Israel recently launched strikes against Iran, reportedly killing much of the country’s leadership, including the supreme leader. U.S. stocks have taken a hit since the start of the war with Iran.

Trump has stated his goals in Iran are to prevent the country from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon, knock out their missile capabilities, and to destroy their Navy. He has also encouraged the people of Iran to overthrow their current government, which has for years has faced backlash for civil rights violations and sponsoring terrorist networks.

Six U.S. service members were killed by an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait since the strikes against Iran.

“We have the strongest and most powerful, by far, military in the world, and we will easily prevail. We’re already substantially ahead of our time projections,” Trump told reporters this week about the war. “But whatever the time — it’s okay, whatever it takes — we will always— and we have, right from the beginning, projected four to five weeks. But we have the capability to go far longer than that.”

