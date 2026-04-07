Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) credited Tucker Carlson and Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene with pushing President Donald Trump toward his Tuesday agreement to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

Trump announced on Tuesday night that he had agreed to a request from Pakistan to extend his Iran deadline by two weeks, claiming he would pause attacks on the country during that period. The president had previously threatened to bomb civilian targets in Iran if a deal with Iran was not reached by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both Carlson and Greene have been consistently harsh critics of the president’s war in Iran since it began over a month ago. In response to Trump’s Easter Truth Social post demanding that Iran “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell,” Carlson slammed the president for his rhetoric and use of profanity. Greene took it a step further, calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment after the president claimed on Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if his deadline for Iran was not met.

Khanna claimed that it was this criticism from figures like Greene and Carlson, as well as conservative pundit Ann Coulter and the American people writ large, that moved Trump towards diplomacy mere hours before he had planned to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure. The congressman slammed Congress in his remarks, made in a video posted to social media, claiming the body “barely made a whimper.”

Trump backed down. No credit to Congress, which barely made a whimper. Credit to the American people—progressive activists & anti-war conservative voices like @TuckerCarlson, @mtgreenee, and many more. We need an anti-Epstein class, anti-war, pro-working class coalition. pic.twitter.com/yQFtSXBQfA — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 8, 2026

Read his remarks below:

As a human being and as an American citizen, I am relieved that Donald Trump has accepted a ceasefire and withdrawn his threat to destroy Iranian civilization. But let’s be clear, this did not happen because of Congress, which barely made a whimper. This happened because of the force of the American people– not just progressives and liberals, but conservatives like Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even Ann Coulter spoke out against the horror of threatening genocide against another people. This tells me one thing: the only thing that will save this country, the only thing that will save our democracy, is a broad, populous social movement. Anti-Epstein class, anti-war, pro-working class.

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