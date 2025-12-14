A person who is being described by authorities as “someone of interest” in connection with the deadly shooting at Brown University was taken into custody Sunday morning

At a news conference early Sunday, Oscar Perez — the chief of police in Providence, RI — confirmed that a person is in custody and that no one else is currently being pursued.

“We have detained someone of interest,” Perez said.

Two people were killed in Saturday’s shooting on the Ivy League campus, while nine others were wounded. Officials at Sunday’s news conference said seven of the nine wounded are in stable condition, while another has been discharged from the hospital. One person is in critical but stable condition.

A shelter in place order that had been in effect for the Brown campus and the surrounding area has been lifted.

“The people of Providence should breathe a little easier this morning,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said at Sunday’s news conference.

