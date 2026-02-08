Nancy Guthrie’s Septic Tank Searched By FBI as Pima Cops Report There Are Currently No Persons of Interest

Investigators were spotted searching the septic tank at Nancy Guthrie’s house on Sunday, one week after the 84-year-old mother of NBC star Savannah Guthrie was apparently kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home.

At the same time, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared a discouraging update — “no suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified.” The local cops said they do not have a press briefing scheduled, either.

That update comes after investigators conducted a late-night search of the nearby home of Annie Guthrie — the sister of the Today show host and Nancy Guthrie’s daughter — on Saturday. And just hours before the search, Savannah Guthrie shared a heart-wrenching video plea to the suspected kidnappers while flanked by her sister and her brother, Camron Guthrie.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

The suspected kidnappers are demanding a $6 million payment in bitcoin by Monday evening, according to a note sent to a local TV station.

Fox News on Sunday showed a helicopter shot of Nancy Guthrie’s house as it reported on investigators checking out the septic tank.

Correspondent Jonathan Hunt reported investigators were seen removing a manhole cover at the back of a “smaller building” on Guthrie’s property; he said that was the same building “that we saw FBI agents on top of just the other day, and from which they removed what looked to us to be another camera.”

He said he was unsure if those two events were connected at this stage.

Hunt also said he did not see agents remove anything after lifting the manhole cover or whether they were testing liquids. He said the only thing that is clear is that the investigation is 24/7 “nonstop.”

The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 8, 2026

