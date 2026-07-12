Prominent Putin Critic Fans the Flames on Lindsey Graham Conspiracy Theories: ‘Russians Are Expert at Administration of Poisons’

Financier Bill Browder said he believed Russian agents could have poisoned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during the senator’s trip to Ukraine right before he died on Saturday.

Browder — an American-born British financier who worked in Russia for years and is a big-time critic of Vladimir Putin — posted on X on Sunday morning that he was not buying “cardiac arrest” as a legit answer for Graham dying at the age of 71. Browder said there had to be more to it.

He said he did not want to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but that he knows Russian agents are “expert” at poising people and that they often operate inside Ukraine, where Graham had just met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Graham had been a major supporter of Ukraine in its four-year war with Russia, and like Browder, repeatedly slammed Putin.

That pro-Ukraine, anti-Putin combo could have spurred Russia to kill Graham, Browder said.

“Not to be a conspiracy theorist, but Lindsay Graham was the leading driver of the devastating sanctions bill against Russia,” Browder posted. “Yesterday, he announced that President Trump agreed to it. He had just returned from Ukraine where it’s not unknown for Russian agents to operate.”

Browder continued, “Russians are expert at administration of poisons that look like heart attacks. All tests should be done immediately to rule out foul play. I’ve seen enough Russian related suspicious deaths to know this is the only course of action.”

I agree with this. Not to be a conspiracy theorist, but Lindsay Graham was the leading driver of the devastating sanctions bill against Russia. Yesterday, he announced that president Trump agreed to it. He had just returned from Ukraine where it’s not unknown for Russian agents… https://t.co/hnMaynu5MC — Sir William Browder KCMG (@Billbrowder) July 12, 2026

Browder’s post came the morning after Graham’s office said he died from a “brief and sudden illness.”

That was followed on Sunday afternoon by his office saying a preliminary exam found Graham died from “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.”

Fox News reported around the same time that law enforcement officials did not believe “foul play” was a factor in Graham’s death.

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