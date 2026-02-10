Despite the Seattle Seahawks’ dominant performance resulting in a lackluster game, Super Bowl LX pulled in a monster rating — and the halftime show featuring Bad Bunny drew an even bigger audience.

According to data from Nielsen (via Variety), a whopping 124.9 million viewers tuned in Sunday night to watch the Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots to capture the Lombardi trophy. That’s second only to last year’s game, which drew 127.7 million viewers.

But the audience did come very close to that number on Sunday when Bad Bunny took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show. Nielsen data shows that Bad Bunny’s audience totaled 128.2 million viewers when he took the stage at Levi’s Stadium shortly after 8 p.m. ET. That too was the second-highest number of all-time, as Kendrick Lamar brought in 133.5 million viewers.

Liberals are likely to view Bad Bunny’s audience as a blow to the competing TPUSA halftime show featuring Kid Rock. Conservatives have boasted about the livestream audience for their event, which peaked at 6.1 million views. But despite that number, the TPUSA concert ultimately failed to make a dent in the television audience.

Conservatives have denounced the performance, with President Donald Trump calling it “a slap in the face to our country.”

